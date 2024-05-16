Sterling Bank, firm explore Nigerian AI potential in new report

Sterling Bank PLC has collaborated with AI in Nigeria to unveil the ‘Nigeria AI Landscape and Startup Report.’

The report is meant to provide a comprehensive overview of the Country’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) ecosystem and startup scene.

This was contained in a statement. The report will emphasise AI’s role in driving innovation and economic growth in the country while providing insights into the challenges and opportunities within the AI landscape.

“We are thrilled to partner with AI in Nigeria to launch this maiden report,” said Obinna Ukachukwu, chief growth officer at Sterling Bank. “We cannot underestimate the role of AI in Driving Innovation and Economic Growth in Nigeria at a time like this.

“It is an important tool that has come to stay for us to remain competitive in an emerging global economy. Neglecting AI could jeopardise efforts aimed at enhancing business efficiency and national competitiveness”, the statement read.

The report will also show how AI contributes to economic growth by enhancing productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness.

Ehia Erhaboh, co-founder of AI in Nigeria, expressed optimism about the future of AI in Nigeria, highlighting its potential for significant social and economic impact.

“Sustaining growth and ensuring Nigeria’s competitive edge in the global AI market necessitates ongoing commitment from both public and private sectors to foster an enabling environment,” Erhaboh said.

Dotun Adeoye, co-founder of AI in Nigeria, added, “By providing a comprehensive overview of the AI ecosystem and profiling promising startups, this report serves as a catalyst for driving meaningful progress in our country’s AI landscape.”