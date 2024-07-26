Anergy, SchoolTry partner to boost solar supply to schools

Anergy, a commercial renewable energy solution has collaborated with SchoolTry, an EdTech company, to expand energy access with solar power across Nigerian schools.

The partnership initiative brings full-service solar power systems closer to schools and a learning platform on a long-term lease-to-own financing model spanning five to ten years, according to a statement.

It added that the collaboration will empower educational institutions with the sustainable, cost-effective, noiseless, and uninterrupted power solutions needed to provide a conducive learning environment and deliver digital learning experiences for students.

“We are optimistic about working with SchoolTry to achieve energy reliability for learning institutions. We believe that energy access is a catalyst for growth and powering academic excellence across Nigeria will intensify learning and innovations in our schools” Femi Adeyemo, CEO of Arnergy said.

Read also:Netherlands unveils Nigeria’s online solar marketplace to drive energy transition

He said the company will utilise its extensive expertise to manage end-to-end need assessments, installations, and maintenance of cutting-edge solar power technologies for designated institutions.

“This commitment ensures that the schools have consistent and stable access to clean solar energy, ending their dependence on erratic grid supply and cost-intensive generators,” he said.

Ismail Eleburuike, CEO of SchoolTry expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with Arnergy to revolutionise education in Africa.

“Together, we will bridge the energy access gap in schools and equip students with the skills they need to succeed in the digital age,” he said.

He added that SchoolTry will integrate key Arnergy product acquisition into its platforms to establish more accessible pathways for its broad network of institutions, school administrators, and other stakeholders by leveraging robust educational technology and a track record of innovation.