Salamatu Suleiman retires as non-executive director of Stanbic IBTC

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has announced the retirement of Salamatu Suleiman as an independent non-executive director on the board of the company, effective July 26, 2024.

A statement affirmed that the retirement followed the completion of her regulatory tenure on the board.

“The Board is indeed grateful to Suleiman for her invaluable contributions to the Company during her tenure on the Board and wishes her the very best in her future endeavours,” it added.

Suleiman obtained an LLB (Hons) degree from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria in 1981 as well as an LLM (with Distinction in “Multinational Enterprise and the Law”) from the London School of Economics & Political Science in 1987.

She is the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission of Nigeria, a member of the ECOWAS Council of the Wise and the Vice Chair of the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding Regional Board.

She was appointed Honourable Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development and Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Federal Republic of Nigeria in December 2008 and 2010 respectively. In February 2012, she was appointed Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security, ECOWAS Commission, and completed her tenure at the end of April 2016.

Sulieman joined the Board of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc. as an independent non-executive director in March 2017 and also an Independent non-executive director of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc before she retired.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, also referred to as Stanbic IBTC is a financial service holding company in Nigeria with subsidiaries in Banking, Stock Brokerage, Investment Advisory, Asset Management, Investor Services, Pension Management, Trustees Insurance Brokerage, and life Insurance businesses.