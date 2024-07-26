Firm unveils new initiative to boost leisure activities in Lagos

A-house Entertainment has unveiled a new initiative called Summersalt 1.0 at the luxury salt beach in Lagos to boost leisure activities.

The event which took place last month has been described as a proper blend of class, layered with luxury and endless fun, according to a statement.

“It was a summer party that took 350 people on a yacht from Lekki Alluvia jetty to Salt Beach, where they were treated to a memorable experience,” the statement said.

Adeleke Ogunsanya, CEO of A-house Entertainment said the initiative was born out of the identified need for proper relaxation in the human body.

“Most often, we are caught up with life’s demands and activities that we’ve forgotten how to take a desired break and resuscitate our energy,” Ogunsanya said. “We at A-house Entertainment believe that the key to scaling one’s productivity is in letting the brain relax through leisure activities.”

According to the firm, Lagos, a bustling city of over 20 million people, is Africa’s most populous city and Nigeria’s economic hub. “Although it’s a city that has been described as having a blend of the country’s cultural diversity, it is equally mixed with a hassle that can stifle fun and lifestyle, particularly due to the city’s busyness.”