Investment One receives ISO standard certifications

Investment One has completed the ISO 27001:2022 audit which enables the firm to enhance cyber security and privacy protection.

The ISO 27001:2022 standard is internationally recognised for its stringent requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continuously enhancing an Information Security Management System (ISMS).

The audit conducted by the British Standard Institution (BSI), which is the accredited certification body, solidifies Investment One as the first company in Africa to physically assess and certify the new ISO 27001:2022 standard.

This integrates information security, cyber security, and privacy protection. Over the years, the Investment One team stated that they have worked to align policies, processes, and controls with the ISO 27001 standard.

By achieving ISO 27001:2022 certification, Investment One should stand as a trailblazer in the financial sector, showcasing unwavering commitment to maintain the utmost levels of information security and fostering an environment of trust and reliability.

Investment One’s successful completion of the ISO 27001:2022 assessment sets a remarkable precedent for businesses throughout Africa, emphasising the criticality of prioritising information security in an era of rapid technological advancement and digital transformation.

Investment One further reiterated its dedication to upholding the ISO 27001:2022 standard and continuously enhancing its information security practices.