Investment One becomes the first company in Africa to complete ISO 27001:2022 physical reassessment and certification by BSI

Investment One, a leading financial institution renowned for its commitment to excellence, has achieved a groundbreaking feat by completing the ISO 27001:2022 audit. This audit, conducted by the accredited certification body British Standards

Institution (BSI), solidifies Investment One as the first company in Africa to physically assess and certify the new ISO 27001:2022 standard, which now integrates information security, cyber security, and privacy protection.

The ISO 27001:2022 standard is internationally recognized for its stringent requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continuously enhancing an Information Security Management System (ISMS). This accomplishment underscores Investment One’s unwavering dedication to identifying, managing, and mitigating information security risks, bolstering its cybersecurity measures, and ensuring critical data protection.

Over the course of several years, the Investment One team has worked tirelessly to align policies, processes, and controls with the ISO 27001 standard. The comprehensive audit, performed by BSI—an esteemed and independent certification body—validates Investment One’s successful fulfilment of all criteria outlined by the standard.

The auditors were impressed by the meticulous alignment of Investment One’s information security practices with the ISO 27001:2022 standard and by the organization’s resolute commitment to upholding the highest data protection standards. Furthermore, the auditors commended the dedication displayed by Investment One employees in implementing best practices for information security.

This milestone is paramount, reflecting Investment One’s dedication to operational excellence and protecting its clients’ sensitive information. By achieving ISO 27001:2022 certification, Investment One stands as a trailblazer in the financial sector, showcasing its unwavering commitment to maintaining the utmost levels of information security and fostering an environment of trust and reliability.

Investment One’s successful completion of the ISO 27001:2022 assessment sets a remarkable precedent for businesses throughout Africa, emphasizing the criticality of prioritizing information security in an era of rapid technological advancement and digital transformation.

Moving forward, Investment One remains steadfast in its dedication to upholding the ISO 27001:2022 standard and continuously enhancing its information security practices.

This achievement stands as a testament to Investment One’s enduring pursuit of providing clients and partners with the utmost investment security and reliability.