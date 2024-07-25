MTN Nigeria Launches First Fully Digitised Retail Store in Sub-Saharan Africa

Leading ICT company, MTN Nigeria has set a new benchmark in the retail sector with the unveiling of sub-Saharan Africa’s first fully digitised retail store in Ikoyi, Lagos. This milestone underscores MTN’s commitment to enhancing customer service experience.

Leveraging modern technology, the new store features a seamless and intuitive shopping environment where customers can easily locate products, discover new offerings, resolve their queries by interacting with the digital tools available, and receive support from friendly staff. The modern design and layout of the store creates a welcoming space for customers to explore and engage with MTN’s innovative offerings.

Hassan Jaber, Chief Operating Officer of MTN Nigeria, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We’re proud to launch this innovative store, which uses technology to make shopping easier, faster, and more enjoyable for our customers. Our goal is to make life easier for Nigerians, and this store is a big step towards achieving that goal.”

Reiterating MTN’s firm commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Jaber added that the launch is a significant step in achieving MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy to drive digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. When they walk into the store, it is important that they leave with a memorable experience and look forward to their next visit. For instance, customers can do sim swap on their own by simply responding to the prompts from the digitized tools. They can do this and more. For us, launching this digital store is one more step in our commitment to strengthening the bonds we share with our customers,” said Ugonwa Nwoye, Chief Customer Relations Officer, MTN Nigeria, sharing her excitement.

MTN Nigeria plans to expand this digital retail model to other cities, making the digital shopping experience accessible to their broad customer base. The opening of this store is a demonstration of the company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, leveraging technology to improve lives.

About MTN Nigeria

MTN Nigeria is one of Africa’s largest providers of communications services, connecting over 79.7 million people in communities across the country with each other and the world. Guided by a belief that everybody deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life, MTN Nigeria’s leadership position in coverage, capacity, and innovation has remained constant since its launch in 2001. MTN Nigeria is part of the MTN Group – a multinational telecommunications group, which operates in 19 countries in Africa and the Middle East.

To learn more about MTN Nigeria and its various initiatives, visit: www.mtn.ng

