Fintrak Software strengthens operations with four ISO certifications

Fintrak Software Limited an enterprise software financial technology (Fintech) firm located in Lagos has recently bagged international certification ISO 20000:2018, which is a certification for information technology (IT) service provider’s framework to plan, establish, implement, operate, monitor, and improve the management system.

FinTrak also bagged ISO 27001:2013, which is an Information Security Management System (ISMS) certification.

The scope of these certifications encompasses essential aspects of software development, implementation, project delivery, and support. Additionally, it includes various service domains such as information technology, customer experience, quality assurance, legal, business development, finance, and human resources.

This alignment follows the guidelines laid out in the Statement of Applicability (SoA). Included in FinTrak’s collection are also certifications for ISO 22301:2019 and ISO 9001:2015.

As an international organization, the implementation of ISO 20000:2018, ISO 27001:2013; ISO 22301:2019, and ISO 9001:2015 standards by FinTrak Software assures companies and individuals doing business with FinTrak Software that the company is resilient and they are able to provide products, services, and financial solutions that meet customers and statutory requirements anywhere in the world.

Speaking to the media, Bimbo Abioye, group managing director of FinTrak Software Limited said, “We are desirous of meeting the international standards in provisioning of our services to our rapidly increasing local and international clients, we follow the best practices. These certifications mean a lot for us, and our clients, it bestows a high level of confidence in us and our clients know that they are in safe hands. ”

He added that “We make our clients and business partners a priority and considering how sensitive the financial industry can be, we cannot leave any stone unturned. That is why we ensure that our operations and services are top-notch and world-class. That is why we go for the International Standard Organisation certifications which are globally recognized. ”

Bimbo credited these certifications to FinTrak’s unwavering dedication as an organization to upholding industry best practices, encompassing security and customer support.

These certifications are a direct outcome of comprehensive audits and evaluations performed by Alphaedge Quadrant Limited. They conducted the certification audit on behalf of FinTrak to attain the MSECB Canada ISO certifications, highlighting the stringent and meticulous process involved.

FinTrak has deployed solutions in banks in various African countries with their products’ user interfaces in English and French.