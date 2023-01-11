Husk Power secures $750,000 to expand solar microgrid business in Nigeria, India

Husk Power Systems has secured funding from Germany’s development ﬁnance institution DEG to build 8 new community solar microgrids in Nigeria, and to support the expansion of the company’s India operations.

DEG allocated the funds from its Up-Scaling Program, which is co-ﬁnanced by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. The 5-year loan in the amount of $749,000 follows Husk successfully closing debt totalling $10.3 million from EDFI-ElectriFI and IREDA in 2022 to build over 200 microgrids in India.

The DEG ﬁnancing is the ﬁrst debt raised by Husk for its business in Nigeria, where the company currently has 12 operational microgrids and a target of building 500 by 2026.

The 8 microgrids in Nigeria will connect more than 500 residential and commercial customers, and reduce the number of diesel generators in use by 400 while creating about 40 new direct local jobs.

Referring to the ﬁnancing, Petra Kotte, Head of Banking and German Business Division, DEG, said: “Husk is exactly the type of company we’re looking for at the Up-Scaling Program, which supports innovative Greentech business models in emerging markets that demonstrate high development impact and a signiﬁcant reduction of carbon emissions.”

“Access to affordable debt is critical to scaling solar microgrids in Nigeria, home to 90 million people living without access to electricity,” said Manoj Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO, Husk. “This ﬁnancing provides Husk with a solid foundation for unlocking additional debt, including local currency debt, this year and beyond.”

Founded in 2008, Husk Power Systems is the leading net-zero energy services company in rural Asia and Africa, and operator of the largest ﬂeet of community solar microgrids. Its smart and sustainable solutions accelerate access to clean, modern and affordable electricity and catalyze socio-economic development. Husk’s focus on the customer meets the growing aspirations of businesses and households, while its grid-integratable solution supports national electriﬁcation plans.