Kevin Massie resigns as director of PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, a fast-moving consumer goods company, has announced the resignation of Kevin Massie as a director of the company, effective August 28, 2024.

In a statement, the resignation was due to his imminent resignation from the Group on September 13, 2024.

“This is to notify our esteemed Shareholders, the investing public and the Nigerian Exchange Limited that the Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC at their meeting held on Wednesday, 28 August 2024, noted the resignation of Kevin Massie as a director of the Company,” the statement said.

It added that Massie, the representative of the majority shareholder on the board, resigned with effect from Wednesday, 28 August 2024 due to his imminent resignation from the Group on 13 September 2024.

“The board thanks him for his tremendous contribution during his stay on the Board and wishes him success in his future endeavors,” it said.

PZ Cussons plc is a major British manufacturer of personal healthcare products and consumer goods. It operates worldwide, especially in nations in Africa and the Commonwealth.

The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange, and the Nigerian Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index.