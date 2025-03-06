Aliko Dangote, president and chief executive officer of the Dangote Group

Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) and its subsidiaries paid over N402 billion in taxes during 2024, making it Nigeria’s highest taxpayer, according to company officials.

During a meeting with media executives in Lagos, Anthony Chiejina, Chief Branding and Communication Officer for Dangote Group, stated that DIL and its subsidiaries—including Dangote Cement, NASCON, and Dangote Packaging Limited—remitted a total of N402.319 billion in taxes last year.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigeria’s tax collection agency, had previously recognized DIL and its subsidiary Bluestar Shipping for tax compliance during its Special Day at the 2024 Lagos International Trade Fair.

Chiejina stated that the conglomerate has maintained its tax obligations to the government at all levels and corporate social responsibility commitments to host communities.

The official noted that the Group’s corporate strategy has evolved as its businesses have grown and diversified across sectors and regions over four decades. According to Chiejina, the Dangote Group has contributed significantly to Nigeria’s cement production and petroleum refining capacity while expanding its operations in other African countries.

Dangote Cement, the country’s leading cement manufacturer, recently received three awards at the FMDQ Gold Awards in Lagos, recognized as the “Largest Commercial Paper Quotation on FMDQ” and “Single Largest Corporate Debt Issue on FMDQ.” Additionally, Dangote Industries Ltd was named the “Most active corporate in the foreign exchange market.”

