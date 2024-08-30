Interstate transport fares up 20% in July amid rising fuel prices

Intercity bus fares in Nigeria increased in July as pump prices of petrol and diesel rose across the country, the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown.

The NBS’ Transport Fare Watch report presents data covering bus journeys within the city per drop, constant route, bus journey intercity, state route, and charge per person. It also covers airfare charges for specified routes’ single journey, journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop, and waterway passenger transport.

According to NBS Transport Watch statistics, the average fare for bus journeys within the intercity per drop increased 20.23 per cent to N7,117.17 in July 2024 from N5,919.49 in July 2023. On a month-on-month basis, it rose by 0.35 per cent to N7,092.03 in June 2024, according to the NBS.

The increase is linked to the sharp rise in fuel prices, with diesel prices rising by 73.63 per cent to N1,379.48 per litre in July this year, compared to N794.48 per litre in July 2023. Petrol prices also climbed to N770.54 per litre, indicating a 28.35 per cent increase from N600.35 in the corresponding month of the previous year.

Anambra State recorded the highest average fare for intercity bus travel at N9,566.89, followed by Gombe State at N8,299.44. In contrast, Kwara State had the lowest fare at N5,518.38, with Ebonyi State slightly higher at N5,596.1.

While intercity bus fares experienced an increase, the average fare for bus journeys within cities saw a notable decline. The fare decreased by 2.18 per cent from N963.58 in June 2024 to N942.61 in July 2024. On a year-on-year basis, the fare fell by 29.46 per cent from N1,336.29 in July 2023.

Air travel also saw a rise in costs, with the average fare for a single journey on specified routes increasing by 9.65 per cent to N98,561.74 in July 2024, up from N89,921.15 in June 2024. Compared to July 2023, this represents a significant 25.12 per cent increase from N78,775.74.

For motorcycle (Okada) transportation, the average fare rose slightly by 1.22 per cent to N483.33 in July 2024 from N477.49 in June 2024. However, on a year-on-year basis, the fare saw a substantial decline of 25.20 per cent from N646.12 in July 2023.

Waterway commuters transport also witnessed a slight decrease in fares. The average fare for water transport was N1,403.06 in July 2024, a 0.44 per cent decline from June 2024. On a year-on-year basis, the fare dipped by 0.26 per cent from N1,406.70 in July 2023, the report disclosed.