11th edition: Propak to introduce new features, product innovation stage

The organisers of Propak West Africa, a prominent exhibition for the packaging, plastics, printing and food processing industries, have announced that the 11th edition of the event will introduce new features, including a product innovation stage.

According to a statement by Propak, the 2024 West Africa conference will focus on the theme, “Unlocking Nigeria’s Food Security: Implementation of Smart Sustainable Packaging to Reduce Food Waste.”

The event is set to attract 5,500 participants and more than 50 speakers over the course of three days in September.

This year’s theme aims to tackle the pressing issues within Nigeria’s food supply chain. The organizers urged early registration, as each session will have limited seating, with only 50 spots available, offering attendees a close-up look at the latest equipment driving industry advancements.

“The product innovation stage will run throughout the three days of the exhibition, providing numerous opportunities for visitors to learn something new,” the statement noted.

On September 10, the Advanced Institute of Packaging Professionals of Nigeria will collaborate with the World Packaging Organisation and the African Packaging Organisation to host the Smart Packaging Conference, a day-long event featuring over 20 speakers.

The conference will explore innovative strategies for sustainable packaging, cold chain technologies, e-commerce platforms for food distribution and the broader implementation of sustainable packaging throughout the food supply chain.

Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, , is slated to deliver the keynote address.

Other notable speakers include experts from Flour Mills of Nigeria, LAWMA, Crown Flour Mill Ltd, Helen Keller International and Value Ingredients Ltd.

On September 11, KPMG, a strategic partner, will host a conference titled “Plastics for a Sustainable Future: Exploring Cross-sectoral Responsibilities, Innovation and Sustainable Finance.”

This event will delve into the critical role of sustainability within the plastics industry, featuring insights from the Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy to the Governor of Lagos State, Titilayo Oshodi, Founder/CEO of GIVO Africa, Victor Boyle-Komolafe, and the Head of Sustainability at Verod Capital, Chigozie Ejimogu, among others.