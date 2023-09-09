Akwa Ibom tourism, travel to get boost with cocktail & grills festival

Uyo, the vibrant capital city of Akwa Ibom State, is gearing up to celebrate its renowned tourism scene with a highly anticipated event, which is expected to boost travel and tourism in Akwa Ibom.

On November 19, 2023, Ibom Tourism Nigeria Ltd, the leading brand in promoting tourism, will unveil its exciting Cocktail and Grill Festival.

As the city is buzzing with anticipation, locals and visitors alike are eagerly awaiting this remarkable occasion to indulge in a delightful blend of flavors and festivities.

During a press conference held in Uyo on Sep 01, 2023, Allen Effeh, the project team lead, shared in a statement that the aim of the festival is to unite the entire city for an extraordinary event featuring delicious food, refreshing drinks, captivating music, lasting friendships, and plenty of entertainment and camaraderie.

“The Cocktail and Grill Festival promises to be the ultimate gathering of food-tertainment enthusiasts in Nigeria, featuring a vibrant celebration of street food culture in Nigeria’s emerging and exciting city, Uyo,” he said.

The festival is scheduled to take place at Kings & Queens, Ewet Housing Estate.

Effeh highlighted the objective of drawing attention to the skillful craft of cocktail making, complemented by the festival’s goal of promoting responsible drinking habits.

“We’ll also shine the light on the incredible grills created from local recipes, which Uyo is known for, while honouring the individuals and brands who passionately contribute to this craft and hospitality,” he said.

Effeh, who has worked for more than ten years to promote destination Akwa Ibom, believes that this is the ideal time to boost tourism in Akwa Ibom State. The current governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has prioritized the tourism sector and taken concrete actions to support it, making this an opportune moment for further promotion.

The tourism enthusiast emphasized that the current time is ideal for advancing tourism in Akwa Ibom State.

As the festival in November attracts a large audience of joyous individuals, Effeh further encouraged individuals, entrepreneurs, media outlets, and brands to take advantage of this platform. By becoming sponsors or partners, they can connect with potential clients and customers, either through activation or gaining visibility.

There are few domestic flights from Lagos to Uyo state. The ticket prices for the period of 31st October to the first quarter of November as shown in Ibom Air’s booking platform are as follows: round trip costs N110,000. The outbound and inbound ticket fees individually cost N55,000.

The ticket price for Air Peace is currently unavailable.