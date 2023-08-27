Ziba Beach Resort boost tourism with first-of-its-kind overwater suite

Ziba Beach Resort, a boutique resort, has opened to the public amid the unveiling of a first-of-its-kind overwater suite in Lagos. The unveiling, which was witnessed by key stakeholders in the hospitality industry, showcased enthralling offerings aimed at captivating the guests to the unique blend of luxury, relaxation and unforgettable experiences, as well as boosting tourism offerings in Lagos.

The top-notch offerings are also in line with the desire of the promoters of the new resort to offer Nigerians a glimpse into a high-end experience without the necessity of travelling abroad.

Speaking at the launch event, Tricia Olufemi-Olumide, managing director, Ziba Beach Resort, said the resort is designed to provide a top-notch and international standard experience. With its contemporary and comfortable architectural design, the resort sets the stage for a top-tier resort experience that rivals the best on a global scale, right here in Lagos.

“We saw an opportunity to offer Nigerians an exceptional holiday experience right within their own borders. We have curated a diverse range of experiences and activities to keep our guests engaged throughout their stay. Our aim was to craft a boutique paradise that is an embodiment of a bespoke experience tailored for the modern connoisseur of leisure and relaxation in Lagos,” Olufemi-Olumide said.

The resort offers a diverse range of exquisite accommodations across 17 rooms, including an overwater suite that redefines luxury and beach-facing rooms that epitomize relaxation. Guests can unwind at the Beach spa, engage in friendly competition at the games room for adults, and watch their children frolic in the dedicated playground. The resort has two large swimming pools (with a demarcation for kids), an indoor cinema, and a cozy fire pit that offers endless entertainment options.

The resort is poised to be a game-changer for Nigeria’s hospitality industry. With a keen focus on delivering a world-class standard of service, it is ready to welcome guests into a realm of luxury, relaxation, and unmatched indulgence.

The beach resort is located in Okun-mopo, Eti Osa, by Off Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos.