Kia Motors to unveil all-electric EV9 car in 2023

Kia Motors has announced that it has started the final intensive testing programme on the Kia EV9, the all-electric car ahead of its world debut in 2023.

The all-electric Kia EV9 will become the brand’s flagship model and will revolutionise the large electric SUV segment while affirming its leadership in sustainable electric mobility.

According to the company, the car, which was developed over a period of 44 months, would set new standards in design, performance, range, driving dynamics, technology, and comfort as every facet of the EV9 is currently being pushed to the limits of durability at Kia’s global Namyang R&D center in Korea.

BusinessDay understands that during the final testing phase, the EV9 would be subjected to a grueling verification programme on a 4WD climbing hill and rough terrain track, as well as a deep-water wading test, to ensure maximum reliability even in the most challenging conditions.

Read also: Minister, commissioners in visit to Jet Motor Plant advocate Nigerian Brands

Also, the unforgiving cobbles of the Belgian road enable Kia’s engineers to subject the EV9’s ride comfort and build quality to the harshest possible trials.

In addition to the test programme, the EV9 has also been subjected to a punishing testing regime in locations all over the globe.

It will be recalled that the automaker first gave the world a preview of its newest flagship model in the form of the Kia Concept EV9, unveiled at Auto Mobility in Los Angeles last year.

Its production model developed on the company’s advanced Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) will usher in a new era in sophisticated, high-technology, sustainable mobility.

Kia EV9 will follow in the footsteps of the brand’s ground-breaking all-electric EV6, which has garnered numerous critical accolades, including the highly prestigious European Car of the Year 2022 title.