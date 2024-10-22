BIMCO, ICS issue guide to reduce underwater noise from ships

BIMCO and the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) have developed a guide to help the shipping industry reduce underwater radiated noise from ships.

This will also help the industry implement the underwater noise guidelines from the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

The attention to underwater radiated noise from ships has significantly increased over the last few years and the demand for action has risen due to its negative effects on marine creatures and the environment.

Commercial shipping is one of the main contributors to underwater noise at low frequencies and research has shown that the noise is harmful to the critical life functions of a wide range of marine life.

“Ocean noise harms the critical life functions of a wide range of marine life, including marine mammals, fish, and invertebrate species, which many coastal communities, especially indigenous communities, depend on for food, livelihoods, and cultures,” said Michelle Sanders, alternate permanent representative of Canada to the IMO.

Sanders said reducing underwater radiated noise from ships is not merely a matter of environmental stewardship; it is of critical importance to ensure ocean health.

To support action from the shipping industry, BIMCO, and ICS encourage all shipowners and operators to recognise the importance of reducing underwater noise and to take the necessary steps to successfully implement the IMO guidelines.

To facilitate this, the practical ‘Underwater Radiated Noise Guide’ from BIMCO and ICS explores the sources of underwater noise and its far-reaching impact on marine life.

It also explains the content of the IMO guidelines and how to set up a noise management plan and looks at the scope of regional regulations and voluntary measures.

It also explores the relationship between various energy efficiency measures and underwater noise.

Studies including one sponsored by ICS, have found that the majority of energy efficiency measures also reduce underwater radiated noise.

The new guide provides a comprehensive list of such measures together with estimates of the energy efficiency and underwater radiated noise improvements. For the few measures that do not produce this co-benefit, the guide gives practical advice on how to avoid or mitigate these.

Shipowners are encouraged to give careful consideration to this guidance when deciding their strategies for ensuring compliance with the IMO greenhouse gas regulations. In this way, substantial underwater radiated noise reduction can be achieved with little additional effort.

“Energy efficient ships are quiet ships. As our industry cuts greenhouse gas emissions through the uptake of energy efficiency measures, the level of underwater radiated noise will also reduce and help protect marine life and the environment,” says David Loosley, BIMCO Secretary General & CEO.

“Reducing underwater radiated noise can also reduce emissions and running costs. The implementation of the guidelines from the IMO offers an opportunity for shipowners and the shipping industry to demonstrate a commitment to environmental sustainability and reduce OpExsays Guy Platten, secretary general of ICS.

Platten said the guide will help shipowners meet sustainability goals and reduce running costs.

