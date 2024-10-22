Chery promotes talent growth, community engagement through sports

…Backs sports development with Tiggo 8 SUV

Chery will be offering a Tiggo 8 Pro Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) as the ultimate prize for achieving a hole-in-one at the NAPE Charity Golf Tournament in Abuja.

This showcases Chery’s commitment to fostering sports development in Nigeria, nurturing talents, and promoting community engagement through sports.

The Tiggo 8 Pro, renowned for its luxury, cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and dynamic performance, perfectly embodies Chery’s dedication to excellence for on and off-road experience.

It features an elegant, high-tech electronic gearshift system that provides effortless and precise control, enhancing safety performance and ease of operation, adeptly tailored for the diverse terrains of Nigeria.

Carloha, the franchise holder and assembler of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, said it will sponsor the highly anticipated NAPE Charity Golf Tournament, slated to be held in IBB Golf & Country Club, Abuja this Saturday.

The tournament will give an unforgettable experience to golf enthusiasts and those passionate about positively impacting the community.

The incredible hole-in-one prize with Chery – the Tiggo 8 Pro provided by Carloha without insurance premium coverage for the tournament, will highlight the tournament.

“We are glad to be one of the major partners in the NAPE Charity Golf Tournament, and offering an amazing prize for the hole-in-one with Tiggo 8 Pro. This represents Chery’s dedication to supporting sports in Nigeria, as well as enhancing the excitement and competitiveness of the tournament, making it an event to remember,” according to. Joseph Omokhapue, director of Sales for Carloha Nigeria.

He said this is one of the many ways Carloha is contributing to the less privileged in society by associating with the NAPE Charity Golf Tournament.

“By participating in the tournament, golfers will have the chance to showcase their skills and also contribute to a worthy cause. Proceeds from the tournament will go towards supporting local charities, creating a lasting impact on the lives of those in need,” he added.

Carloha Nigeria also offers a six-year warranty/200,000 kilometers, a six-year free service on all Chery vehicles, a flexible auto financing solution with the best price for all vehicles, and 247 services as part of its commitment to make vehicle ownership easy and affordable.

This ensures that owners can enjoy their Tiggo 8 Pro with confidence knowing they have reliable support and service from Chery for years to come.

