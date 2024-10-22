Transport varsity in Daura matriculates first set of students

The Federal University of Transportation, Daura has conducted its maiden matriculation for the first enrolled students.

President Bola Tinubu was represented at the matriculation ceremony by Said Alkali, minister of transportation. At the same time, Adeoye Adeleye, permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, was a Guest of Honour at the matriculation of the maiden set of students enrolled to study at the University.

Mercy Ilori, director of Transport Planning and Coordination in the Federal Ministry of Transportation, is the Federal Ministry of Transportation’s representative on the Governing Council of the University.

In May 2024, the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) officially handed over the newly completed $50 million Federal University of Transportation, Daura to the Federal Government.

Jason Zhang, chairman of the CCECC in Nigeria, said the construction of the school started in 2019 and is a testament to bilateral cooperation poised to bolster education and infrastructure development in the region.

Earlier in October 2023, the National Universities Commission (NUC) approved 14 programmes at the Federal University of Transportation Daura in Katsina State.

These programmes include B.Eng. Civil Engineering, B.Eng. Electrical Electronics Engineering, B.Eng. Mechanical Engineering, B.Eng. Mechatronics Engineering, and B.Eng. Railway Engineering.

Also, there are B.Eng. Highway Engineering, B.Sc. Aviation Management, B.Sc. Transport Management, B.Sc. Logistics and Supply Chain Management, B.Sc. Maritime Safety and Environmental Administration, and BSc. Railway Transport Management.

Others include B.Sc. Sea Port and Dry Port Management, B.Sc. Inland Waterways Safety and Environmental Administration, and B.Sc. Maritime Economics.

Meanwhile, ex-president Muhammadu Buhari signed into law in April 2023, the bill establishing the Federal University of Transportation in Daura, Katsina State.

Passed by the Senate on the 6th of April 2022, and by the House of Representatives on the 22nd of November 2022, the Bill was presented to the then President Buhari on the 1st of March 2023, and he assented it on the 30th of March 2023.

Though the gate to the university carries the name ‘Muhammadu Buhari University of Transportation’, the officially recognised name is Federal University of Transportation, Daura.

