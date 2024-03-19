Jetour Mobility displays the newest automotive technology in Lagos

Jetour Mobility Services has succeeded in showcasing its set of newest automotive technologies in the sports utility vehicle (SUV) market by dazzling auto lovers in Lagos.

The Chinese automaker’s SUVs including X90 Plus, X70 and Dashing were on display at the just concluded Lagos motor show to the excitement of many auto enthusiasts.

The outing offered the automaker the opportunity to showcase its outstanding models including the X90 Plus – Cruise – as the lead of the pack, offering fantastic features that are hard to find in its class.

Compared to its peers, the Jetour X90 Plus offers enviable manoeuvrability and stability courtesy of its 1780mm height and exciting interior space based on its 4858mm length and 1925mm width.

Its sophisticated nature is emboldened by the hexagonal chrome-plated front grill, complemented by Tri-LED headlights. Connecting its double waistline is a new angular designed bumper, stealthy housing, front cameras and radar sensor.

The 5-Star safety-rated vehicle comes with a 75 percent high-strength steel body cage, a 360-degree panoramic camera with front and rear radar, as well as advanced safety features.

Its 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbo engine is made to deliver 197 bhp of max power, just as its 7-speed DCT transmission powers the front wheels seamlessly. It also comes with a 2.0-litre Turbo engine that delivers 254 bhp of max power in addition to the 1.6 L engine.

Also displayed was the X70 Plus compact Sports Utility Vehicle that is pragmatic, stylish, comfortable and delivers power on demand.

It offers an intelligent air purification system, intuitive infotainment system, advanced wireless technology, 360-degree parking system and an electrical 6-directional control driver seat.

Other features include cruise control, lane departure warning system, blind spot monitoring, keyless engine start, keyless entry start, multi-functional steering wheel, anti-lock brake system, front and back airbags and tyre pressure monitoring system among others.

Paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the vehicle’s 1.6-litre turbo engine produces a maximum of 197 horsepower, facilitating better fuel consumption efficiency.

Still on the Jetour lineup is the X70. The seven-seater crossover is produced for people who desire modern technology, comfort, adventure, and affordable luxury. The 1.5-litre turbocharged engine delivers a maximum power output of 147 horsepower and a torque output of 210 Nm.

The X70 range comes with a sleek and modern design. Its front features aggressive and sporty styling coupled with sleek headlights that give the X70 a bold appearance.

There is also the Jetour Dashing, coming with a conventional petrol engine. It is available in Nigeria, and it comes with two engine options including a 1.5-litre turbo engine mated to a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission or a 1.6-litre turbo engine mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Its borderless-style air intake grille, overall large fastback shape, and bilateral four-outlet exhaust ports highlight the aesthetics and dynamic figure.

Measuring 4,590/1,900/1,685mm with a 2,720mm wheelbase, the vehicle features a progressive design with sharply cut lines and sporty touches, to attract young buyers.

Jetour currently has nine different SUVs, with petrol and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle powertrains. But the Dashing is the first vehicle to feature the brand’s new Kunlun Architecture.

Marketing and technical personnel of Jetour Mobility Service were on hand at their stand to attend to the numerous visitors to the showground.