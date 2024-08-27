FIRS takes delivery of Nord CNG buses, pickups

Nord Automobiles Ltd, a Nigerian based automaker, has delivered some Nord compressed natural gas-powered (CNG) buses and pickups to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The vehicles include 11 Nord Flit buses and eight Nord Tusk pickups.

Nord is one of the leading indigenous vehicle manufacturers and a pioneer of CNG technology in automobiles.

Oluwatobi Ajayi, chairman and CEO of Nord Automobiles, told journalists in his office in Lagos recently that the supply is in alignment with the CNG initiative of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He said the initiative is aimed at providing Nigerians with cheaper and cleaner sources of energy to move goods, services, and people in different parts of the country.

Nord Flit CNG bus is a 15-seater minibus powered by CNG and petrol engine (hybrid), delivering 102/4600-500 kW/rpm.

It is unarguably one of the most powerful buses in its category with an array of amenities.

The Nord Tusk pickup is a unique pickup powdered by a 2.7 litre CNG and petrol engine.

Known in its class as the king of pickups, Nord Tusk delivers 247 brake horsepower with its 4WD technology.

Ajayi commended the federal government’s initiative to encourage the use of CNG technology.

“The decision of President Tinubu’s administration to encourage the use of CNG technology is a forward-thinking and strategic decision. It addresses the effect of the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and highlights his drive for environmental stability,” he explained.

By promoting CNG technology, he said the administration is taking a laudable approach to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on expensive and polluting fossil fuels while also supporting local energy production.

According to him, the policy is expected to make transportation more affordable for Nigerians, reduce environmental pollution, and stimulate economic growth by promoting a new industry centred on CNG infrastructure and technology.

He listed the numerous advantages of CNG technology over other sources of fuel.

“CNG is more affordable than petrol and diesel, leading to significant cost savings by vehicle owners and transporters. CNG is cleaner than other fuels, releasing less pollutants and harmful gases to the environment.

“This helps reduce the vehicle’s carbon footprint and contributes to improved air quality. Engine longevity is also enhanced as CNG burns cleaner, resulting in less wear and tear of the engine, potentially increasing its lifespan and reducing carbon buildup and maintenance costs,” the Nord boss said.

He further said that CNG is sourced domestically, reducing the nation’s dependence on imported fuel/oil, and thereby enhancing energy security.

According to him, Nigeria is a gas nation with drops of oil, and a compelling need to harness the gas to meet the energy needs.

In addition, CNG is less combustible than petrol and diesel, making it a safer option in case of leaks.

The Nord boss said that the company was well-positioned to meet the growing demand for CNG vehicles for both passengers and commercial vehicles in the country.

Ajayi said the company has the technical expertise and manufacturing capacity to produce CNG-powered vehicles that are reliable, efficient, and can meet the needs of Nigerians.

“Our vehicles are assembled with a significant proportion of locally sourced components, ensuring they are both affordable and are the best for local conditions.

“Additionally, our extensive after-sale network across the country ensures that customers have access to the best in class support and after-sales service,” Ajayi said.

He said Nord can assemble large commercial buses and trucks for mining and construction.

“Nord vehicles are designed to meet the demanding operational requirements of Nigeria’s diverse transportation and mobility sector,” he said.