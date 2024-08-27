Shipowners call for review of NDLEA’s strategy on drug bursts onboard vessels

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has been urged to consider reviewing its stance on drugs found on board ships.

Suresh Prabhakar, director of operations at Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, Hong Kong, made the call at a maritime security conference organised by the Maritime Security Providers Association of Nigeria (MASPAN) and Alumni of Maritime Academy of Nigeria (AMANO) in Lagos recently.

Speaking on the theme ‘Drugs and Human Smuggling/Trafficking: the Evolving Maritime Security Threats to Ships and Seafarers,’ Suresh said from February 2021 to July 2024, a troubling trend emerged in Nigeria, when four bulk carriers laden with sugar from Santos, Brazil, became embroiled in drug-related incidents that had far-reaching consequences for both the ship owners and the crew members.

“Each of these ships was found to have significant quantities of cocaine on board, ranging from 18 to 43 kilograms, leading to prolonged detentions by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),” he said.

According to him, each ship faced delays of four to six months while investigations were carried out, only to be released after the owners posted substantial bonds, ranging from $2 to $5 million.

On average, he said, 10 crew members per ship were detained, and their bail was set at $40,000 per person.

He said the $400,000 bail money for 10 crew members, did little to alleviate the psychological and emotional toll of their extended detention.

He said the crew who spent about 20 months before being released after numerous court hearings, were the most affected.

“For the remaining two ships, the crew members are still detained in Lagos, with their court cases ongoing,” he said.

Suresh said one crew has been in detention for 34 months, while the other has endured 13 months of confinement.

Read also: Oyetola seeks media collaboration to drive Nigeria’s blue economy agenda

“The mental and physical scars such incidents leave on crew members and their families are immense. Careers are often destroyed, leaving many families in severe financial and emotional distress.

“The financial burden on ship owners is also significant. Beyond the bonds and legal costs, they must cover the crew’s salaries and the upkeep of their families during these extended detentions. The impact on the industry is profound, as shipowners are forced to reconsider trade routes,” he said.

Suresh said that given the significant risks of drug smuggling on board ships and the challenges faced by crews and ship owners, there are growing calls for the NDLEA to reconsider its stance.

“It would be prudent for the NDLEA to adopt similar practical measures as in the USA, Europe, and Brazil. This would prevent unnecessary delays for ships and crews when drugs are found on board,” he said.

Also speaking, Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of Marine and Blue Economy, said there has been a troubling increase in maritime threats, particularly those related to drugs and human trafficking.

Represented by Heaky Dimowo, a director of Marine Environment Management at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), said these activities destabilise communities and challenge law enforcement at sea.

“We must confront that our waters are increasingly viewed as a transit route to illicit activities. We must develop comprehensive strategies to address these evolving threats by leveraging technological innovations, enhancing our intelligence capabilities and fostering collaboration among critical stakeholders.

“Together, we can develop multifaceted responses that effectively combat these challenges,” Oyetola said.

Emmanuel Maiguwa, president of MASPAN-AMANO, described drug smuggling and human trafficking as transnational crimes that exploit both the points of origin and destination.

He said maritime transport provides the mobility needed to actualise these illicit crimes.

Maiguwa said that the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) described West Africa as a transit region for narcotics mostly emanating from South America.

“With recent incidents involving merchant ships excluding cases of drugs concealed in cargo containers from South America to Nigeria rising to about four within the last two years, this maritime corridor proves to be providing mobility for this illicit activity.

“On the issue of human trafficking, records from Africa Risk Compliance (ARC) show a significant number of incidents where stowaways have been discovered on ships calling Nigerian ports.

“While we may not present specific records linking stowaways to drug smuggling operations, it is of great concern that drug traffickers could potentially collaborate with stowaway networks. This partnership could lead to a coordinated effort to use stowaways as couriers, moving drugs from West Africa to Europe,” he said

Maiguwa said both MASPAN and AMANO are in support of the fight against all forms of trafficking and smuggling, including drugs and humans.

“Should Nigeria be fully recognised as a destination with such difficulties in handling cases of drugs found on ships and poor port-ship access control, the shipping industry is expected to defend and protect itself with measures,” Maiguwa added.