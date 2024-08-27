Oyetola seeks media collaboration to drive Nigeria’s blue economy agenda

Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of Marine and Blue Economy

Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of Marine and Blue Economy, has called on the media to play a critical role in advancing Nigeria’s blue economy.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting of the League of Maritime Editors in Lagos, Oyetola emphasised the importance of collaboration between the government and the press in realising the full potential of the country’s maritime sector.

Represented by Babatunde Sule, director of Maritime Services, the minister described the media as an essential partner in driving public awareness and accountability as the Ministry embarks on transformative initiatives aimed at repositioning Nigeria as a leading maritime hub in Africa.

Oyetola described the creation of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy as a monumental step towards harnessing the vast untapped potential of Nigeria’s maritime sector.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his visionary leadership, which led to the establishment of the Ministry.

According to him, this decision reflects the President’s deep understanding of the economic opportunities within the sector and his determination to ensure Nigeria reclaims her rightful position as a key maritime player on the global stage.

“The maritime industry holds the promise of transforming Nigeria’s economy, creating jobs, and improving livelihoods,” Oyetola said.

He said Nigeria’s rich coastline and strategic location, positioned it to become a major hub for maritime activities in Africa.

The establishment of the Ministry underscores the government’s commitment to building a future where the blue economy plays a significant role in national prosperity.

Oyetola listed the Ministry’s strategic goals including improving port efficiency, enhancing infrastructure, boosting maritime security, and developing a skilled workforce.

He said there is a need for sustainable practices to leverage maritime resources, create jobs, increase revenue, and promote environmental stewardship.

Oyetola stressed the importance of their contribution to shaping public perception and ensuring that critical issues in the maritime sector are brought to the forefront.

The minister commended the League of Maritime Editors for bringing attention to the challenges and opportunities within the maritime sector and urged them to remain engaged in reporting on ongoing reforms and initiatives.

“We rely on you to amplify the message that the maritime sector has the potential to significantly boost our GDP, create millions of jobs, and open new avenues for investment and innovation,” Oyetola said.

He reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to providing accurate information to support the media in educating the public about the sector’s developments.

He expressed optimism that, with continued support, the blue economy would become a major source of growth and opportunity for Nigeria, driving national prosperity and economic transformation.