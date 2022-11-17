Crypto staking firm, BSCStake woos users with 3% daily earnings

BSCStake, a new investment cryptocurrency staking and liquidity firm on Binance Smart Chain has said users can now earn 3 percent Daily Percentage Yield (DPY) on their investment when they join the presage.

The company which is audited by Coinratecap said it has a total supply of 500 million of its tokens known as BSCS.

Crypto staking is the process of locking up crypto holdings in order to obtain rewards or earn interest. Cryptocurrencies are built with blockchain technology, in which crypto transactions are verified, and the resulting data is stored on the blockchain.

Stakers are more entrenched in a specific ecosystem or blockchain network, which may give them more clout as to what happens next with a specific cryptocurrency. It is similar to owning stock in a company, says experts. By staking, users are getting voting rights.

BSCStake says its objective is to help Nigerian investors earn more. All staked tokens are used on the company’s liquidity pool and also provided to borrowers.

BSCS will launch an aggregated liquidity dex that will allow users to swap token at a very low cost fee through the use of Ox technology.

How Does this Work:

When a user joins the presale he or she gets whitelisted (Total of 600 people only). Whitelisted users stake BSCS to earn 3 percent DPY consistently in public sale for 8 months.

Whitelisted users can automatically withdraw daily in BUSD/BSCS. Your staked token will not be affected by inflation unless unstaked. Users also get 10% for referral