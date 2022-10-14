Firm deepens Crypto knowledge in Nigeria with inaugural developers’ conference

Crypto Smart, a B2B Crypto asset management company, has restated its commitment to deepening knowledge of Crypto in Nigeria with the hosting of its maiden developers’ conference in the south-south geo-political zone of Nigeria on Friday, November 4, 2022.

The event, which is to be powered by Crypto Smart in partnership with Algorand, is billed to hold at the Swiss Spirit Hotel, Ken Saro-Wiwa, Rumola, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Karla Obakpolor, the convener of the conference in a chat with journalists on the forthcoming event, said, Borderless 1.0 evolved from an initial in-house training-Dev Hub, an online programme in partnership with a tech company, Comsotech.

“Borderless evolved naturally from where we were teaching young Africans different tech skills for free. Today, Borderless has expanded to become a developers’ hub with its first physical hub in Port-Harcourt, a major tech city in the south- south of Nigeria while plans are ongoing to expand to other states in the country and Africa at large,” she said.

According to Onyeka Ekwemozor, the chairperson of the planning committee for the conference, Borderless 1.0 is not your regular crypto event but a tech event. “Borderless 1.0 event is a developers’ event aimed at attracting and inspiring current and intending developers into web3 space. It is an event to attend if you need to see what Africans is building for the future of Africa based on young minds and talents.”

Similarly, Michael Dalafi, the chief technology officer of Crypto Smart disclosed that Borderless 1.0 will be a hybrid event that will be of immense benefit to the crypto space as founders, chief executive officers, and product managers will have access to developers who can breathe life to their ideas.

“Developers who will be at Borderless 1.0 include, but are not limited to frontend developers, backend developers, full stack developers, cybersecurity, cloud computing, product managers, UI/UX designers among others. Borderless 1.0 will serve as the beginning of the next quarter of the developers’ cipher programme.

“Aside from the aforementioned significance, there will be the opportunity to network with blockchain experts, enthusiasts, developers, founders, CEOs, etc. Borderless 1.0 will be a fun-filled, educative and inspirational tech event where young Africans will be guided on how to become developers,” he said.

The blockchain business developer and Algorand ambassador in 2020 further said, “Borderless is a haven where Africans are trained to become developers who can build a solid infrastructure and innovative ideas for Africa. It is in respect of this that the theme for the maiden edition of the tech event is ‘Building Usable Tech Solutions.”

Lineup to facilitate the event are some of the brightest minds in the technology and blockchain space including Golomo Stanley, Israel Clement, Daviowhite, Sara Owhor, Great Adams, Josiah Ida-emele, Ayomide Gidigbi, Emmanuel Duke and Oladunjoye Victor.

Founded in January 2021 by Karla Obakpolor, Crypto Smart offers fast and secure services which are based on a well-encrypted system with 24/7 customer support services. Crypto Smart has grown from offering its services to individuals to companies and major enterprises as well as providing crypto education through various crypto courses.

In November 2021, Crypto Smart upscaled to the Algorand blockchain, offering blockchain products including SmartChange, a cross-chain P2P marketplace, Bitsave Protocol; a SaveFi protocol that combines savings with DeFi.