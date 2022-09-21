Luno adds Cardano, Solana to its cryptocurrency offerings

Luno, the global cryptocurrency investment app, announced that it is adding two more cryptocurrencies to its app ‘Cardano (ADA) and Solana from early October (SOL).’

According to the company, users can buy, sell, and store ADA on the Luno app and website, alongside its existing cryptocurrency offering. Luno will also be adding SOL to its investment portfolio early next month.

Cardano is described as a ‘Next-gen evolution’ of Ethereum. It aims to be the most scalable and sustainable platform for running decentralised applications (dApps) by taking a methodical, research-driven approach to its development.

Also, Solana is the fastest blockchain in the world and the fastest growing ecosystem in crypto, with thousands of projects spanning Defi, NFTs, Web3, and more, the company noted.

Marius Reitz, General Manager for Africa at Luno. said “As big advocates of building for the long term, we believe it’s important to give customers access to newer crypto applications that have a promising future. Now, not only do customers have access to ADA and SOL, they also have the peace of mind that comes with the rigorous security that customers rely on from Luno.”

“In a world that can look complex, we want to break down the complications around cryptocurrencies to make it easy for people to buy, send, store, and learn about.”

Read also: Binance deepens crypto education with meetups across Southern Nigeria

However, customers don’t need to make one large investment to get started but can build and grow their investment overtime through smaller amounts – similar to how they make contributions to their pension for example, he said.

With continuing interest in the wider applications of Bitcoin, ADA and SOL are the latest cryptocurrencies that Luno is adding to its portfolio, following the addition of Chainlink (LINK) and Uniswap (UNI) earlier this year. Luno wants to ensure its ten million+ customers have access to these wider investment opportunities.

Furthermore, while ADA and SOL meet Luno standards for safety, being listed on Luno is not an endorsement of its future potential as an investment. Luno assesses prospective assets based on factors like security, compliance, and utility, but will always suggest anyone looking to invest in crypto should do their own research and exercise good judgment before investing, the company said.