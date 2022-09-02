Binance deepens crypto education with meetups across Southern Nigeria

Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider in its efforts to increase crypto literacy in southern Nigeria hosted community meetups across three cities in the region in the month of August 2022.

Besides, the blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure providers see this as an avenue to show that education and community are integral to driving crypto adoption for Nigerians and Africans as a whole.

From August 20 to 24, 2022 (Saturday to Thursday), Binance hosted the southern meetups in Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, and the Delta States, respectively.

During the meetups, the company held lectures, questions and answers (Q&A) sessions, and engaging activities for attendees with keen interests in blockchain technology.

Users were excited to learn more about the financial freedom that comes with the blockchain and its use cases across Africa and globally. There were also live Non-Fungible Token (NFT) quizzes which allowed members of the community to share their NFT experiences with enthusiasts in the region.

With over 11 hours of community conversations and over 800 participants in the Binance Southern meetups, events such as these have the potential to democratise and deepen crypto adoption and accessibility for millions of Nigerians.

Binance community meetups continue to foster education, greater interaction, and engagement with crypto by ensuring members of the community are well equipped with all the right information they need for financial freedom.

Overall, Binance’s focus on education and community has aided in empowering Nigerians by showing them real-world use cases of crypto and enabling them to begin adopting the technology.

This is even more important today, in a post-pandemic world plagued by economic downturn and rising inflation. As blockchain technology continues to revolutionise economies, Binance is ensuring Nigerians have access to fundamental resources that will inevitably help them succeed.