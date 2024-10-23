Full list: 15 ministers affected by Tinubu’s cabinet reshuffle

President Bola Tinubu has rejigged his cabinet after months of growing calls from Nigerians.

The president on Wednesday implemented eight actions which include sacking five ministers, reassigning ten others to new ministerial portfolios, appointing seven new ministers for Senate confirmation, renaming of the Ministry of Niger Delta Development to the Ministry of Regional Development to oversee the Regional Development Commissions, scrapping to the Ministry of Sports Development and transferring its functions to the National Sports Commission, among others.

The sacked ministers include:

Uju-Ken Ohanenye, the minister of Women Affairs

Lola Ade-John, the minister of Tourism

Tahir Mamman, minister of Education

Abdullahi Gwarzo, the minister of State, Housing and Urban Development

Jamila Ibrahim, the minister of Youth Development.

This was contained in a press statement released by the presidency on Wednesday.

Read the full list of the sacked, redeployed and new appointed ministers in the press statement below.

