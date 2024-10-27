Concerns mount over falling education quality in Nigeria

Stakeholders in the education sector have raised concerns over what they describe as the deteriorating quality of education in Nigeria, despite its pivotal role in national development.

At the 2024 National Accountability Summit (NAS), organised by the Paradigm Leadership Support Initiative (PLSI) under the theme “Enhancing Accountability: Limiting Vulnerabilities”, several challenges undermining educational standards were highlighted. These include the prevalence of poorly trained teachers, outdated curricula, and the absence of modern teaching tools and resources.

A communiqué issued at the close of the summit revealed that access to education remains a major challenge, particularly for girls and vulnerable groups in marginalised and rural communities. Stakeholders identified societal norms, early marriages, cultural barriers, and security challenges as significant obstacles to inclusive education.

Concerns were also raised about the government’s low budgetary allocation to education, which falls far short of UNESCO’s recommended 15-20% of national budgets. Stakeholders lamented the chronic underfunding of the sector, which has resulted in decaying infrastructure, shortages of educational materials, and insufficient investment in teacher training and recruitment.

The summit called for an increase in the education budget, accompanied by the implementation of effective monitoring mechanisms to ensure that allocated funds are spent judiciously to improve educational outcomes.

Key reforms recommended include improving teacher training, ensuring the curriculum is relevant to current realities, and providing high-quality infrastructure.

Additionally, participants stressed the importance of intensified community advocacy and public education to challenge harmful social norms that prevent girls and vulnerable groups from accessing education. They urged the government to adopt policies targeting socio-cultural barriers in order to promote inclusivity.

In addition to education, the summit also deliberated on critical issues concerning availability, funding, accessibility, affordability, and retention within the healthcare sector. Participants emphasised the need for a comprehensive strategy to retain healthcare professionals, combining financial incentives with improved working conditions and better infrastructure.

The summit underscored that addressing the “japa syndrome” – the trend of skilled professionals emigrating for better opportunities abroad – requires creating an environment in which health workers can thrive and remain motivated to serve locally.

