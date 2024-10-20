We’ll resuscitate technical education, Makinde says

…Names township road after ex-SSG, others after Koleoso

Amid growing concerns over the dearth of vocational skills among the youth populace and the relegation of technical education, Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has declared that his government will refurbish technical colleges and re-launch vocational education in the state.

Makinde noted that the initiative is aimed at addressing youth unemployment, stating that the Oyo State Government, with the support of the Finnish Government, will undertake the refurbishing of technical colleges in the state.

Speaking at the Ajegunle Baptist Church, Saki, at the funeral service for a former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Michael Koleoso (OFR), who passed away a few weeks ago the governor, eulogised the late elder statesman for being selfless and always seeking the development of his community and the state.

He said the quality of advice he received from Koleoso helped him personally and also in the administration and development of the state.

He however named the 9.7km Saki Township Road after the late politician, adding that the State Executive Council had also concluded plans to rename The Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki after Koleoso.

According to the governor, Pa Koleoso never played politics of religion or divisive tendencies, as he always advised him (the governor) on several matters of concern to the state, including the ongoing rehabilitation of roads in Ibadan, the state capital.

He said: “We thank God for today because we are here to celebrate a life well-lived. There is no doubt we lost one of our finest minds, be it in business, management, governance and even politics.

“It is a personal loss to me because Baba told everybody till he breathed his last that though he had quit politics, he wouldn’t stop supporting Seyi Makinde’s government. So, I had the opportunity to spend quality time with Baba. And I can tell you that Baba never requested anything for himself or his children.

“Before he died, he told me that there was no Permanent Secretary from Oke-Ogun serving in this government but I told him there used to be but they retired.

So, he requested that they should be replaced and it was done.

“In another instance, he told me we needed to fix Ibadan apart from linking all the zones and I said we would do that. If you go to the state capital today, you can see the works we have done and they are still ongoing. That is the quality of advice I received from Baba. Not only am I better for it but the state has also benefitted from his wise counsel.

“Also, a few days before his passing, I was in Finland and he called me while we were engaging the education officials there. They said they place more emphasis on technical education and not paper qualifications. Then, I told Baba that one of the requests he gave me would be worked upon, which was that the Saki Technical College must be refurbished and re-launched.

“It will be done with the assistance of the government of Finland, I have signed it already. The Technical College in Ibadan and the one in Saki will be the first to be refurbished and it will happen starting from the 2025 budget.”

Governor Makinde equally said his government would complete the Saki-Ogbooro-Igboho Road in honour of Pa Koleoso, who prevailed on him to see to the project to the end.

He added that his government is aware of the fact that the economies of Saki East, Oorelope, Olorunsogo and Irepo Local Governments are intricately tied to Saki, so it would also extend the road from Igboho to Igbeti and Kisi.

This was as the governor declared that the State Executive Council had also approved that the spur of the road that connects Agbonle in Saki East Local Government should also be fixed.

Earlier in his message, the President of, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, eulogised the uncommon virtues of the late Chief Koleoso, promising to work with the Oyo State Government to immortalise the late political icon, who according to him, contributed immensely to national growth and politics.

The president was represented by the Executive Chairman of, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Zacchaeus Adedeji.

The funeral service had in attendance dignitaries including National Assembly members as well as serving and former federal officials.

On the entourage of the governor were the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Bayo Lawal and his wife, Ajibola; PDP Deputy National Chairman (South) and former deputy governor of Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja; former Deputy Governor, Hassim Gbolarunmi; Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima represented by Justice M.O Ishola; and Senator Monsurat Sunmonu.

Others were co-chairman of the Oyo State Elders’ Council, Saka Balogun; commissioners and other top government functionaries.

