Women’s World Cup: Waldrum’s tactical play earn Falcons win over Australia

Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum tactical option and play gave the Nigerian side the needed edge to stun co-host Australia 3-2 on Thursday at the Brisbane Stadium.

Waldrum stated star striker Asisat Oshoala from the bench, which paid off shortly after her introduction into the game with Nigeria’s third goal of the match.

The Falcons started the game on the high controling possession before Australia came back into the game in the 15th minute to dictate the flow of the match.

Uchenna Kanu, Osinachi Ohale and Asisat Oshoala scored for Super Falcons while Emily Van Egmond and Alanna Kennedy scored for Australia.

The Falcons are now on four points with Canada with a slight goal difference aheading into the last grou game.

Australia currently ranked 10 by FIFA will head into must win final group game against Canada, while Nigeria ranked 40 in world football will need a point from their final group game against Republic of Ireland currently bottem of the group with no point.

“Everyone went out to play their heart out.”

“This team has a lot to offer, and the world has seen that today,” added the Nigeria star.

“I want to fight for this badge; this is, you know, the best country in the world. Nigeria for life,” Asisat Oshoala said shortly after the match.