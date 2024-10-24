WAFU B U20 Championship: Nigeria defeat Ivory Coast to reach semi-final

Flying Eagles

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles came from behind to defeat Ivory Coast 2-1 in a fiery encounter on Thursday in Lome to reach the semi-finals of the WAFU B U20 Championship

All three teams in Group B – Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, and Burkina Faso – finished with three points each, but Nigeria advanced on superior goal difference.

The Flying Eagles and Young Elephants both scored and conceded two goals, while Burkina Faso, despite beating Nigeria, only scored and conceded one, resulting in their elimination.

After a scoreless first half, which saw Nigeria come close through Bidemi Amole’s shot hitting the crossbar, Côte d’Ivoire broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute. However, Nigeria responded quickly, with Clinton Jephta equalising, and Kparobo Arierhi netting the winner to seal a 2-1 victory.

“We showed resilience and determination,” said coach Aliyu Zubairu after the match. “We’re delighted with the victory and look forward to the semi-finals.”

The Flying Eagles will face Niger Republic in Saturday’s semi-final, as they continue their defense of the title they won two years ago in Niamey.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share