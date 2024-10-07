WAFU B U20 Championship: Flying Eagles head to Ikenne for final camp

Flying Eagles

Nigeria’s U20 boys, the Flying Eagles, will head to Ikenne, Ogun State, for their final camping programme ahead of the 2023 WAFU B U20 Championship in Togo.

The 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup quarter-finalists will train at the Remo Sports Institute for a week before departing for Lome. In Group B of the tournament, they will face Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire as they aim to defend the title they won two years ago in Niger Republic.

Host nation Togo will compete in Group A against Ghana, Benin Republic, and Niger Republic in the competition, which will run from 17th to 31st October.

This championship also serves as the qualification tournament for the 2024 Africa U20 Cup of Nations, with the top four teams earning spots at the 2024 FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile.

