NFF invites applications for Flying Eagles coaching job

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has requested applications from suitably qualified candidates for the coach for Nigeria’s U20 men’s team, the Flying Eagles.

The position became vacant following the promotion of Ladan Bosso to the U23 team.

According to NFF, qualified candidates must possess a CAF B License, have at least five years of coaching experience, and demonstrate a strong understanding of Nigerian football. Leadership skills, effective communication, and a proven track record of success are essential qualifications.

Interested coaches are expected to submit their applications until August 4, 2024. The NFF will select the most suitable candidate after a thorough evaluation process.

The Flying Eagles have a rich history in African and world football, and the new coach will be tasked with maintaining the team’s competitive edge and achieving success in upcoming competitions.