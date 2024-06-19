NFF denies reports of Osimhen ban from Super Eagles

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has refuted reports circulating in some online publications claiming that the federation has imposed a ban on Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen due to his recent social media outburst against former coach Finidi George.

Recall that Osimhen responded fiercely to Finidi‘s claims about his commitment to Nigeria’s national team, the Super Eagles ahead of the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month.

Finidi had suggested that it was challenging to discipline certain players, claiming that Osimhen had opted out of two World Cup qualifying matches despite being fit to play. He accused Osimhen of selectively choosing which games to participate in.

Osimhen, angered by these accusations, took to Instagram Live to voice his displeasure:

“I called Finidi George when he was appointed and told him: ‘Let’s do great things together.’ I asked him to let me stay with the players in the camp, but he told me to stay with my family. Now, after two bad games, everyone is blaming me.”

He continued, “I always play my heart out for Nigeria. I know how many injuries I’ve played through for Nigeria. But after two bad games, everyone is attacking me. I have lost all respect for him.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, expressed his astonishment at these reports, clarifying that the federation has neither initiated nor concluded any process to ban Osimhen from the national team.

“The NFF urges the media to collaborate with us in resolving issues constructively and to focus on the bigger picture rather than needlessly escalating certain matters,” Sanusi stated.

“There was no official communication from the NFF about a ban on Osimhen, yet some individuals have spread this misinformation. This is not helpful at all.”

“Our current focus is to resolve all matters concerning the Super Eagles and to look ahead with confidence to the 2025 AFCON qualifiers and the remaining six matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification series.”

“This is not the time to spread falsehoods and further pollute the public space,” Sanusi added.