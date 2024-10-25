Four ways FX- starved Nigeria can boost oil output

On October 22, Wale Edun, finance minister and coordinating minister of the economy, told investors in Washington DC that Nigeria needed to raise oil production to address foreign exchange (FX) supply issues. “The key thing about the foreign exchange market is really supply. We just need to get our oil production up [and] that will deal with the issue of foreign exchange supply and pressure on foreign exchange every time there are large flows,” Edun said, while taking tough questions about Nigeria’s economy at the World Bank/IMF Meetings in