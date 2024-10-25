Top 10 most expensive Premier League transfers worth over €1billion

The Premier League remains the wealthiest football league in the world, driven by substantial sponsorship and broadcast deals that continue to fuel an unprecedented transfer spree.

Despite a slight dip in spending during the summer of 2024, clubs still secured notable signings, such as Tottenham’s acquisition of Dominic Solanke and Manchester United’s Leny Yoro. However, these players did not make the list of the 10 most expensive Premier League transfers of all time.

With its global appeal and financial clout, the Premier League attracts top talent from across the globe, making it a highly coveted destination. Here are the 10 most expensive transfers in Premier League history:

Enzo Fernandez

Transfer Fee: €121m (Benfica to Chelsea, 2023)

Enzo Fernandez holds the record for the most expensive British transfer, joining Chelsea from Benfica for a staggering €121 million in January 2023. The Argentine, who was awarded Best Young Player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, had only moved to Benfica from River Plate the previous summer for €12 million. His stellar World Cup performances sparked intense interest from top European clubs, with Chelsea ultimately meeting his release clause.

Read Also: Top 10 biggest Premier League summer signings of 2024

Jack Grealish

Transfer Fee: €117.5m (Aston Villa to Man City, 2021)

Jack Grealish became one of the Premier League’s brightest stars at Aston Villa, finishing the 2020-21 season with the third-most assists, despite missing three months through injury. His value soared during the European Championship, where he played a key role in England’s victory over Germany. Manchester City secured his signature for €117.5 million, making him the most expensive British player at the time.

Declan Rice

Transfer Fee: €116.6m (West Ham to Arsenal, 2023)

In July 2023, Arsenal broke their transfer record with the €116.6m signing of Declan Rice. The England international, who was also pursued by Manchester City, chose to join Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal after their impressive second-place finish in the 2022/23 Premier League, helping further strengthen the Gunners’ midfield.

Moisés Caicedo

Transfer Fee: €116m (Brighton to Chelsea, 2023)

Moisés Caicedo was highly sought after, with Liverpool initially pursuing the Ecuadorian midfielder before Chelsea secured his services during the 2023 summer transfer window. Despite Brighton accepting an offer from Liverpool, Chelsea ultimately paid €116 million to bring Caicedo to Stamford Bridge, reinforcing their midfield with a highly-rated talent.

Romelu Lukaku

Transfer Fee: €113m (Inter to Chelsea, 2021)

Romelu Lukaku made a dramatic return to Chelsea in 2021 after successful stints at Everton, Manchester United, and Inter Milan. The Belgian striker had a dream start with a brace against Arsenal, but things soured after an interview where he expressed his love for Inter Milan. Lukaku’s time at Chelsea was short-lived, and he was loaned back to Inter for the 2022-23 season.

Paul Pogba

Transfer Fee: €105m (Juventus to Man United, 2016)

In 2016, Paul Pogba made a highly anticipated return to Manchester United for a world-record transfer fee at the time. The Frenchman had left the club for Juventus in 2012, but United’s €105 million fee to bring him back was later seen as a questionable decision due to his inconsistent performances at Old Trafford.

Antony

Transfer Fee: €95m (Ajax to Man Utd, 2022)

On Transfer Deadline Day in the summer of 2022, Manchester United broke their transfer record to sign Brazilian winger Antony from Ajax. Despite initially being a top priority for manager Erik ten Hag, negotiations dragged on due to United’s reluctance to meet Ajax’s asking price. Antony’s first season was marred by inconsistent performances, leading to criticism of his €95 million fee.

Josko Gvardiol

Transfer Fee: €90m (RB Leipzig to Man City, 2023)

Josko Gvardiol’s performances in the Bundesliga attracted widespread interest from Europe’s top clubs, but it was Manchester City who secured his signature for €90 million in 2023. The Croatian defender’s versatility made him an ideal fit for Pep Guardiola’s tactical setup, and he quickly became the most expensive defender in Premier League history.

Harry Maguire

Transfer Fee: €87m (Leicester City to Man United, 2019)

Harry Maguire became the most expensive defender in history when Manchester United paid €87 million to bring him to Old Trafford from Leicester City in 2019. Maguire was made captain shortly after his arrival, but his time as United’s leader was marked by inconsistent performances. He was eventually stripped of the captaincy in 2023 after a fallout with manager Erik ten Hag.

Jadon Sancho

Transfer Fee: €85m (Dortmund to Man United, 2021)

Jadon Sancho’s move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United in 2021 ended a long transfer saga. The English winger’s €85 million move was expected to be a significant boost to United’s attack, but his time at Old Trafford has been less than successful. A mixture of form and fitness issues, as well as a public dispute with manager Erik ten Hag, led to a loan move to Borussia Dortmund in 2024.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share