Top 10 biggest Premier League summer signings of 2024

The 2024 summer transfer window saw several Premier League clubs making significant investments, bringing in a host of high-profile players to bolster their squads. With over 100 first-team signings completed before the deadline, 10 of these deals stood out, each costing £38.6 million or more. Below, we break down the top 10 most expensive Premier League transfers of the summer, based on initial transfer fees and excluding add-ons.

Dominic Solanke – Tottenham Hotspur (£55m)

After an impressive 2023/24 season with Bournemouth, where he scored 19 goals in 38 league appearances, Solanke became Tottenham’s top choice to replace Harry Kane, who had moved to Bayern Munich. Spurs paid an initial £55 million for the 26-year-old striker, with the fee potentially rising to £65 million with add-ons. Solanke’s move made him Tottenham’s most expensive signing and the second-most expensive in the world in 2024.

Leny Yoro – Manchester United (£52.1m)

The 18-year-old centre-back from Lille was highly sought after, with Real Madrid, PSG, and Liverpool among the clubs interested in his signature. Manchester United secured Yoro for an initial £52.1 million, with an additional £6.7 million in performance-related bonuses. However, Yoro, one of the most expensive teenagers ever, will miss the start of the season due to a pre-season foot injury.

Pedro Neto – Chelsea (£51.4m)

Chelsea turned their attention to Neto after missing out on Michael Olise and Nico Williams. The Blues signed the 24-year-old Portuguese international from Wolves for an initial £51.4 million, with the potential to rise to £54 million. Neto’s move became Wolves’ record sale and he made an immediate impact, assisting a goal in Chelsea’s 6-2 win at Molineux.

Amadou Onana – Aston Villa (£50m)

After selling Douglas Luiz to Juventus, Aston Villa brought in Onana from Everton for a club-record £50 million fee. The Belgian international midfielder quickly made his presence felt, scoring twice in his first three appearances. Onana stated he wanted to prove his worth for the hefty transfer fee.

Manuel Ugarte – Manchester United (£42.3m)

Following a decline in Casemiro’s form, Manchester United signed Ugarte from PSG for an initial £42.3 million. United had initially hesitated at PSG’s asking price of £50.8 million, but the two clubs agreed on a reduced fee, with potential add-ons worth £8.5 million.

Joao Felix – Chelsea (£42m)

After two loan spells, Felix made a permanent return to Chelsea from Atletico Madrid for an initial £42 million. The deal also includes potential add-ons of £4.3 million. Felix expressed his eagerness to settle at a club permanently and sees Chelsea as the ideal place to “shine.”

Max Kilman – West Ham United (£40m)

New West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui made Kilman his top target, and the Hammers eventually secured the centre-back from Wolves for £40 million. Kilman, initially signed by Wolves for just £40,000, became a massive profit for his former club.

Archie Gray – Tottenham Hotspur (£40m)

Tottenham triggered the £40 million release clause in Gray’s Leeds United contract, beating Brentford to the signature of the 18-year-old. The versatile midfielder became the second-most expensive English teenager after Jude Bellingham.

Georginio Rutter – Brighton & Hove Albion (£40m)

Brighton invested heavily in the transfer market, with Rutter becoming their most expensive signing after they triggered his £40 million release clause from Leeds United. Rutter joined Brighton on a five-year deal, becoming the club’s record signing.

Matthijs de Ligt – Manchester United (£38.6m)

De Ligt joined Manchester United from Bayern Munich for an initial £38.6 million, reuniting with manager Erik ten Hag, who had previously coached him at Ajax. The transfer includes potential add-ons of £4.3 million.

These high-profile signings reflect the Premier League’s financial muscle and determination to stay competitive on both domestic and European fronts. As the season unfolds, these players will be expected to prove their worth and live up to their substantial price tags.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.