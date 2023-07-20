2023 FIFA WWC: African players to watch

As the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 gets underway in Australia and New Zealand today, the following players are some of the key African players to look out for in the tournament.

These players are among the most talked about and followed players on the continent on the back of their contribution during the CAF Women African Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

They are Asisat Oshoala; Chiamaka Nnadozie; Ghizlane Chebbak; Onome Ebi, and Andile Dlamini.

Asisat Oshoala

Asisat Oshoala. 28-year-old Nigeria and Barcelona of Spain forward. She is a five-time African Women’s Player of the Year.

Chiamaka Nnadozie

The 22-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper plays for Paris FC in France. She was the youngest goalkeeper in France in 2019 and has grown over the last four years. After a stellar season with 11 clean sheets in 26 games to help Paris FC finish third and qualify for the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Her shot-stopping abilities will be key in helping the Super Falcons qualify out of the group stage.

Ghizlane Chebbak

Another player to watch is Morocco’s Ghizlane Chebbak, the 32-year-old midfielder that plays for AS FAR of Morocco. She was voted player of the tournament at the last WAFCON. The playmaker is the daughter of 1976 AFCON winner Larbi Chebbak.

Andile Dlamini

South Africa’s Andile Dlamini is another African player to look out for during the Women’s World Cup. The 30-year-old goalkeeper, who plays for Mamelodi Sundowns and was the best goalkeeper at the last WAFCON. The Mamelodi Sundowns star is going for her second World Cup.

Ireen Lungu

The 25-year-old Zambia midfielder who plays for BIIK Kazygurt of Kazakhstan, is aggressive on the ball and willing to take risks. She shows creativity going forward and dictates play from the midfield with precise shots and long passing.

Fatima Tagnaout

Fatima Tagnaout, a 24-year-old Morocco forward plays for AS FAR of Morocco with pace and creativity. The versatile striker can play across the front line but prefers the left channel, cutting inside to shoot with her right foot. Her acceleration and top speed make her a constant threat on the counter.

Barbra Banda

The 23-year-old Zambia forward plays for Shanghai Shengli of China. Banda announced herself on the world stage at Tokyo 2020, becoming the first women’s footballer to score back-to-back hat-tricks at an Olympics. Her pace with the ball creates space to shoot from a distance or attack directly.

Thembi Kgatlana

The 27-year-old South African forward Thembi Kgatlana plays for Racing Louisville of USA and is another player to represent the continent at the world cup. The forward missed the last WAFCON through injury and is back to lead the Banyana Banyana front line.

Grace Chanda

Grace Chanda is another exciting player that football fans should watch in Australia and New Zealand. The 26-year-old Zambia midfielder plays for Madrid CFF of Spain. Having spent her career with top Spanish clubs, the 26-year-old will arrive at the World Cup boasting valuable experience against elite European competition.

Onome Ebi

The 40-year-old center bank and Super Falcons captain will bring her wealth of experience to help the Nigerian side in the World Cup. In 2019 she became the first African footballer to play in five FIFA World Cups and has given the assurance that the Super Falcons will approach the tournament with a conquering mindset. Ebi will be making history in Australia and New Zealand alongside Japan’s Homare Sawa and Brazil legend Marta as the only three players to have participated in six Women’s World Cups, with Brazil’s Formiga holding the most records with seven appearances.