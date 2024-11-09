Van Nistelrooy eyes permanent Manchester United role

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Interim Manchester United manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has expressed his desire to manage the club permanently in the future. However, the Dutchman remains focused on his current interim role and is set to return to his assistant coach duties once Ruben Amorim officially takes over on Monday.

In his short time as interim manager, Van Nistelrooy has overseen two wins and one draw. He will take charge for the final time on Sunday when United face Leicester in the Premier League, before Amorim steps in to assume control.

The 48-year-old, who won the Dutch Cup in his only season as PSV Eindhoven’s manager, has frequently stated that Manchester United is the only club where he would consider putting his managerial aspirations on hold to serve as an assistant. When asked about managing the club in the future, Van Nistelrooy said, “Yeah, of course. I thought this through well when I made the decision to come to United as an assistant manager. I knew this was a special opportunity, and I wanted to be part of the club’s journey in that capacity.”

Though Van Nistelrooy’s contract with United runs until 2026, there are uncertainties surrounding his future with Amorim set to bring in his own staff. Still, Van Nistelrooy remains determined to ensure a seamless transition. “I called it an important period because I think it was crucial to get through these four games as well as we could,” he explained. “I believe we’ve done well so far, and now we must build on that and deliver on Sunday, with a big game and massive three points to win.”

Although Sunday could mark his second farewell at Old Trafford, Van Nistelrooy is solely focused on ensuring the team is in the best possible shape before handing the baton to Amorim. “I don’t know if it will be very emotional. I take it pragmatically, but I am proud to have fulfilled this role. We’ll see how I feel on Sunday,” he concluded.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

