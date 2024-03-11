Ratcliffe reportedly approves Man United’s £100m bid for Neves

According to reports, new Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has okayed a bid exceeding £100 million for promising Benfica youngster Joao Neves in the upcoming summer transfer window.

United is keen on bolstering its squad as it aims to contend for the Premier League title once more.

The Sunday Mirror reports that United have identified the 19-year-old midfielder as one of its primary transfer targets for the upcoming window.

Should the deal materialize, it would mark a record-breaking transfer for United, surpassing the £89 million they paid to bring back Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016.

The Portuguese midfielder is viewed as a highly promising talent and has already earned three senior caps for Portugal.

A product of Benfica’s academy, Neves has amassed 62 appearances for the Portuguese club at the senior level, netting three goals.

Last month, Ratcliffe assumed control over sporting operations at United following the finalization of his £1.3 billion acquisition for a 27.7 per cent stake in the club.

Substantial changes are anticipated at Old Trafford this summer, with United players increasingly uncertain about the future of manager Erik ten Hag.

Man United has appointed Omar Berrada as their new chief executive and is closing in on securing Newcastle’s Dan Ashworth as their director of football.

Furthermore, United has engaged in discussions with data company Ludonautics, known for their involvement in Liverpool’s signings of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Andrew Robertson.

Ten Hag’s team currently sits in sixth place in the Premier League standings, accumulating 47 points from 28 games this season.