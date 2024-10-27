Racism: Real Madrid condemn abuse against Yamal and Balde

Lamine Yamal

La Liga and Real Madrid have both condemned racist abuse targeted at Barcelona forwards Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde during Saturday’s El Clasico match at the Bernabeu.

Social media videos appear to show a section of Real Madrid fans directing taunts at 17-year-old Yamal as he celebrated his 77th-minute goal, pointing to his name on the back of his jersey.

The goal capped a 4-0 win for Barcelona, pushing them six points clear of Madrid at the top of the La Liga standings.

“La Liga will immediately report the racist insults and gestures received by Barcelona players to the Hate Crimes Section of the National Police Information Brigade, as well as to the Coordinating Prosecutor of the Hate Crimes and Discrimination unit of the State Attorney General’s office,” read a statement from La Liga.

“La Liga vehemently condemns the incidents at the Santiago Bernabeu and remains firm in its commitment to eradicate any kind of racist behaviour and hatred inside and outside stadiums.”

Real Madrid also issued a statement, announcing an investigation to identify those involved. “Real Madrid strongly condemns any kind of behavior involving racism, xenophobia, or violence in football and sport and deeply regrets the insults directed by a few fans in one of the corners of the stadium. Real Madrid has opened an investigation to locate and identify the perpetrators so that the appropriate disciplinary and judicial measures can be taken.”

This incident follows the recent arrest of four Atletico Madrid fans accused of inciting racist acts against Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior.

Barcelona’s decisive win solidified their lead over Real Madrid after 11 matches, placing the Catalan side firmly atop the La Liga standings.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share