Endrick scores as Real Madrid earn first La Liga win

Endrick made an immediate impact on his Real Madrid debut, scoring in the final minute to help Carlo Ancelotti’s side claim their first La Liga victory of the 2024/25 season with a hard-fought 3-0 win against Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid, the reigning La Liga champions, faced frustration for much of the match, particularly during Kylian Mbappé’s home debut. The French striker, playing in front of the Madrid faithful for the first time, struggled to break through Valladolid’s resolute defense.

The breakthrough came in the 50th minute when Fede Valverde opened the scoring with a low free-kick that took a heavy deflection off Stanko Juric, wrong-footing Valladolid goalkeeper Karl Hein. The goal shifted the momentum in favor of Madrid, who had been stifled by Valladolid’s deep defensive setup throughout the first half.

As the game progressed, Valladolid’s attempts to find an equalizer left them vulnerable at the back. Madrid capitalized on the extra space, and substitute Brahim Diaz doubled the lead in the 88th minute.

Diaz skillfully controlled a long pass from Eder Militao before chipping the ball over the onrushing Hein.

Eighteen-year-old Endrick then capped off his debut in style, powering a shot inside the near post in the final minute of added time to seal the victory.

Despite the win, Mbappé was unable to mark his home debut with a goal, though he made several promising runs as the game opened up.

Real Madrid, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Mallorca in their La Liga opener last weekend, will next face Las Palmas on Thursday.

