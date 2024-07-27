Brazil teenager Endrick unveiled as Real Madrid’s new star

Brazilian teenager Endrick has been officially unveiled as the new Real Madrid player in front of thousands of Madridista fans at the Santiago Bernabéu who were present to see one of football’s rising stars.

The La Liga giants agreed to sign the forward from Palmeiras in December 2022 in a deal reportedly worth €72 million, including variables and taxes, but could not formally join the club until his 18th birthday on July 21, 2024.

The 18-year-old was visibly emotional at his public presentation at the Bernabéu stadium, expressing his long-held dream of playing for the reigning La Liga champions. His parents, also present, were moved to tears.

“This is crazy,” Endrick said. “I am so happy. Since I was a kid, I have always been a Madrid fan, and now I am going to play for Madrid. I am here, I am going to play, I am so happy, my family are as well. I don’t have words to describe what I am feeling. I always wanted to be here. I wanted to play for Madrid. It was a dream. Today it is a reality. I am grateful to everyone. Now we are going to sing a chant together, I am sure you will all sing with me: Three, two, one… ‘Hala Madrid.”

Endrick was overwhelmed by the turnout, with sources telling ESPN that more than 40,000 fans attended the event. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez welcomed the club’s latest young talent.

“This moment was what you dreamed of as a child,” Perez said. “That conviction has led you to fulfil a lifetime dream. That dream you had when you were only nine years old with the Real Madrid Foundation. Your play and goals already bring fans to their feet, and Madrid are delighted to have you as part of the family.”

Endrick revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence drove his fandom of the storied club. The emotion of the moment overwhelmed him on the pitch.

“It [the tears] wasn’t planned, but as I said, since I was young, I have loved Real Madrid,” Endrick said.

“Firstly, because I saw Cristiano Ronaldo, and that’s initially why I wanted to know more about the club and started looking back at all the stars that have been here. I have been enamoured by Madrid since then. I didn’t want to cry, but it came from the soul. I hope we can now create history together.”

He added that his parents’ tears during the event “touched his heart,” saying he “would not be here without them.”