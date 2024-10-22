UCL: Vinicius hat-trick fires Real Madrid to 5-2 comeback win over Dortmund

Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior delivered a stunning hat-trick as Real Madrid staged an incredible second-half comeback from 2-0 down to defeat Borussia Dortmund 5-2 in a thrilling Uefa Champions League encounter.

Dortmund took a commanding lead in the first half with goals from Donyell Malen and Jamie Gittens, repeating the intensity of last year’s final, which Madrid won 2-0. However, Madrid turned the game on its head after the break, starting with Antonio Rudiger’s towering header in the 60th minute, followed by Vinicius’ equalizer just two minutes later.

Captain Lucas Vazquez put Madrid ahead with a driven shot from a tight angle in the 83rd minute before Vinicius sealed the win with two more goals after impressive solo runs, completing his hat-trick.

After a surprising loss to Lille in their previous European match, Madrid responded with a spectacular display of resilience to crush Dortmund’s 100% start in the competition. Carlo Ancelotti’s side, holders of a record 15 Champions League titles, once again showed their ability to produce memorable comebacks in Europe.

Reflecting on the dramatic turnaround, Vinicius credited the home crowd and the team’s determination. “We knew that at home, with our fans, anything could happen. We stayed calm at halftime and just focused on getting the first goal. Once we did, we believed we could complete another comeback,” Vinicius told Movistar.

Ancelotti adjusted his tactics, bringing Rodrygo into the attack alongside Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius in a 4-3-3 formation, abandoning the three-at-the-back experiment used in their narrow La Liga win over Celta Vigo. Despite early struggles this season as they adapt to life after Toni Kroos’ retirement and integrate Mbappe into the team, Madrid found their rhythm in the second half.

Dortmund struck first with Malen finishing a clever pass from Serhou Guirassy, and just minutes later, Malen assisted Gittens for the second. Madrid, however, pushed hard before halftime, hitting the woodwork twice through Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham, but couldn’t find the net.

Thibaut Courtois kept Madrid in the game with a fine save from Julian Brandt before the break, and the Spanish champions came out roaring in the second half to secure a memorable victory.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

