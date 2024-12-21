PSG in talks with Napoli to sign Osimhen in January

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has reportedly opened discussions with Napoli regarding the potential signing of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray. The French giants are considering interrupting the loan deal to bring Osimhen to Paris during the January transfer window.

According to RMC Sport, PSG has approached Osimhen’s representatives to gauge his interest in the move. The Ligue 1 champions were heavily linked with Osimhen during the summer but opted against meeting Napoli’s €100 million asking price.

Osimhen, who came close to transfers to Chelsea and the Saudi Pro League, eventually joined Galatasaray on loan after Napoli failed to secure a permanent sale.

Read Also: Napoli director denies Man United, PSG interest in Victor Osimhen

“PSG is preparing its winter transfer window with a target: Victor Osimhen, on loan from Naples to Galatasaray,” reported RMC Sport. “The Nigerian striker has been followed for a long time by Parisian leaders. Last summer’s negotiations did not succeed, but contact has now been reestablished with the player’s entourage.”

PSG’s renewed interest could hinge on potential departures in January, with speculation that Randal Kolo Muani might exit the club, creating room for Osimhen. However, the situation is complex, as any deal would require Galatasaray to agree to terminate their season-long loan, potentially involving financial compensation. Additionally, Napoli could consider lowering their €75 million valuation to facilitate the transfer.

Osimhen, who turns 26 later this month, has been in stellar form for Galatasaray, registering 10 goals and five assists in 14 competitive appearances. His impressive performances have solidified his status as one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards.

PSG’s pursuit of Osimhen could define their January window as they aim to bolster their attacking options for the second half of the season.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share