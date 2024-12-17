President Tinubu congratulates Lookman, Nnadozie, Super Falcons on historic CAF Awards

President Bola Tinubu congratulated Super Eagles and Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman for winning the 2024 CAF Men’s African Player of the Year award.

Lookman triumphed over strong competition from Ivory Coast’s Simon Adingra, Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy, Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, and South Africa’s Ronwen Williams. The Atalanta star becomes the second consecutive Nigerian to win the award, following Victor Osimhen’s success in 2023.

President Tinubu also celebrated Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie for winning the prestigious CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award for the second time and applauded the Super Falcons for clinching the Women’s National Team of the Year title.

The awards announced on Monday night at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco, highlighted Nigeria’s exceptional contributions to African football.

In a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu praised the athletes as “exemplary ambassadors” who continue to elevate Nigeria’s name on both continental and global stages.

“The President expressed confidence that these achievements, recognised by Africa’s highest football authority, will inspire upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams with determination and passion,” the statement read.

President Tinubu further commended their resilience, discipline, and excellence, stating that their accomplishments reflect the administration’s commitment to building a better Nigeria where all citizens can thrive.

“These athletes embody the essential Nigerian spirit. They signpost the best in us as a nation. Let no one ever write us off. I am incredibly proud of them.

“Thank you for making Nigeria proud and keeping our flag flying. Thank you for winning medals for Nigeria both at home and abroad. You will win more in the future,” the President said.

The achievements mark another milestone in Nigerian football, solidifying the nation’s status as a powerhouse in African sports.

