Ademola Lookman: 10 interesting facts about the African Player Of the Year

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman has cemented his place in African football history by winning the 2024 Africa Men’s Player of the Year award. The prestigious honour, presented at a dazzling CAF Awards ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco, recognises Lookman’s stellar performances for Atalanta and the Nigerian national team in 2024.

Lookman now follows in the footsteps of compatriot Victor Osimhen, who claimed the award in 2023. Also, his UEFA Europa League final hat-trick and significant contributions to Nigeria’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign underscore his meteoric rise.

Here are ten fascinating facts about Ademola Lookman’s journey to becoming the 2024 Africa Men’s Player of the Year:

Born with Nigerian roots in London

Ademola Lookman was born to Nigerian parents on October 20, 1997, in Wandsworth, London. Raised in a culturally rich household, Lookman embraced his Nigerian heritage, which continues to influence his identity and career.

Academic brilliance in Peckham

Before rising to football stardom, Lookman excelled academically at St. Thomas the Apostle College in Peckham. He achieved an outstanding record of three A*s and five As in his GCSEs, demonstrating a remarkable ability to balance education with his burgeoning football career.

From local pitches to Waterloo FC

Lookman’s football journey began on the pitches of Peckham. At age 11, he joined Waterloo FC’s youth academy, where he honed his skills for five years. His dedication and talent soon earned him a move to Charlton Athletic’s academy in 2013.

Breakthrough at Charlton Athletic

In November 2015, Lookman made his senior debut for Charlton Athletic. A month later, he scored his first professional goal against Brighton & Hove Albion. His standout performances quickly established him as a rising star in English football.

Premier League journey with Everton

Lookman’s talent caught the attention of Everton, who signed him for £11 million in January 2017. He made an unforgettable debut, scoring the winning goal against Manchester City. However, consistent starting opportunities proved elusive during his time at Goodison Park.

New Chapter with RB Leipzig and loan spells

After a successful loan spell, Lookman joined RB Leipzig permanently in 2019. Though his time in Germany was mixed, he contributed key moments, including a debut goal against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Loan stints with Fulham and Leicester City followed, showcasing his resilience despite inconsistent form.

Atalanta success and Serie A stardom

Lookman’s career took a significant turn in 2022 when he joined Atalanta on a four-year deal. His debut season was spectacular, including braces against Salernitana, Spezia, and Juventus. He ended the 2022/23 season with 15 goals, earning Atalanta’s Player of the Season award.

Historic hat-trick in the Europa League final

On May 22, 2024, Lookman delivered a masterclass, scoring a hat-trick in Atalanta’s 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Europa League final. This marked Atalanta’s first European title and only their second major trophy in 61 years.

International Career: From England to Nigeria

Lookman began his international journey with England’s youth teams, including their 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup-winning squad. In 2020, he switched allegiance to Nigeria, making his Super Eagles debut in 2022. He played a key role in Nigeria’s run to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Perfect 10/10 rating from L’Équipe

Lookman’s Europa League final performance earned him a 10/10 rating from L’Équipe. This rare accolade places him in the company of legends like Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Erling Haaland, highlighting his incredible skill and impact on the game.

Ademola Lookman’s journey from the local pitches of Peckham to the summit of African football is a testament to his talent, hard work, and resilience. As the 2024 African Player of the Year, he continues to inspire a generation of aspiring footballers across the continent.

