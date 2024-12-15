Meet the final five nominees for 2024 CAF Men's Player Awards

Marrakech, Morocco, will be the epicentre of African football excellence on Monday, December 15, as the prestigious 2024 CAF Awards take centre stage at the Palais des Congrès.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed the final five nominees for CAF Men’s Player of the Year, the highly anticipated event, which celebrates the finest achievements in African football. The Men’s Player of the Year category promises a thrilling contest, featuring Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria), and Ronwen Williams (South Africa).

Here’s a closer look at the standout seasons of the five nominees for the 2024 CAF Men’s Player Awards:

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria)

Club: Atalanta

Ademola Lookman’s 2024 has been a year of milestones. The Nigerian winger played a starring role in Atalanta’s remarkable campaign, leading Nerazzurri to a UEFA Europa League title with a hat-trick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen, a historic first trophy for the club in 61 years.

Domestically, Lookman’s consistency powered Atalanta’s Serie A title charge. On the international stage, he shone for Nigeria at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where he scored three goals and powered Nigeria to a second-place finish. Lookman’s dazzling performances have made him a frontrunner for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year award.

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Achraf Hakimi continues to establish himself as one of the best right-backs in the world. In 2024, he helped PSG clinch a third consecutive Ligue 1 title and a Coupe de France victory, completing a domestic double.

Internationally, Hakimi was pivotal for Morocco, contributing to their bronze medal finish at the Paris Olympic Games. He also made his mark at the 2023 AFCON, scoring a key goal against DR Congo. A leader on and off the pitch, Hakimi is also one of the top contenders for the 2024 CAF Men’s Player Awards.

Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast)

Club: Brighton & Hove Albion

Simon Adingra was instrumental in Ivory Coast’s triumphant run to the 2023 AFCON title. The Brighton winger scored a crucial equalizer against Mali in the quarter-finals and provided two assists in the final against Nigeria, earning him the tournament’s Best Young Player award.

At Brighton, Adingra has been a standout performer in the Premier League, contributing to the club’s dynamic young squad with flair and skill.

Ronwen Williams (South Africa)

Club: Mamelodi Sundowns

Ronwen Williams showcased his brilliance at the 2023 AFCON, leading South Africa to a bronze medal. His penalty-saving heroics in shoot-out victories against Cape Verde and DR Congo were unforgettable, cementing his reputation as a clutch performer.

On the club front, Williams anchored Mamelodi Sundowns to a record seventh consecutive South African Premiership title, conceding just 11 goals in 30 games—a league record. His outstanding form earned him a nomination for FIFA’s Best Goalkeeper in 2024.

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea)

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Serhou Guirassy’s 2023/24 season was nothing short of spectacular. The Guinean striker broke Stuttgart’s single-season scoring record with 30 goals before earning a move to Borussia Dortmund, where he has continued his fine form.

For Guinea, Guirassy’s impact was equally impressive. He netted a hat-trick in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers against Ethiopia, underscoring his status as one of Africa’s most prolific forwards.

A Night of Celebration

The 2024 CAF Awards promise to celebrate African football’s finest. With these five exceptional players in contention, the Men’s Player of the Year race is set to deliver one of the most competitive outcomes in recent memory.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share