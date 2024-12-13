Lookman, Nnadozie make final shortlists for 2024 CAF Player of the Year Awards

Nigeria internationals Ademola Lookman and Chiamaka Nnadozie have made the final shortlist for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Awards for Men’s and Women’s categories.

Lookman, aiming to succeed his international teammate Victor Osimhen, has been in sensational form in 2024. The 27-year-old forward helped Atalanta become Serie A title contenders and win their first major silverware in 61 years with a UEFA Europa League victory.

His hat-trick in the final, which secured a historic 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen, was one of the greatest final performances in European football. Lookman also played a key role in Nigeria’s run to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), scoring three goals and earning a spot in the Team of the Tournament.

Nnadozie, the Paris FC goalkeeper, is a finalist for the Women’s Player of the Year alongside Zambia’s Barbara Banda and Morocco’s Sanna Mssoudy. The 2024 Olympic Games standout is also a contender for the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year, an award she won last year.

Additionally, both the Super Eagles and Super Falcons have been nominated for the team awards. The CAF Awards ceremony is set to take place on December 16 in Marrakech, Morocco.

